DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Organisateur de concerts pop, rock et electro, Le Bazar a pour volonté de vous faire voyager à travers le meilleur de ces esthétiques. A la frontière entre les genres, à la rencontre des évolutions et des tendances, venez découvrir des artistes aussi bien
Read more
Tous les matins, il rêve. Il rêve d'être un peu partout dans vos oreilles, mais aussi et surtout sur scène. Lui, c'est Victorien. À 23 ans, il part de rien, loin de tout, il commence à écrire son histoire. Le confinement lui a été bénéfique, il décide d'in...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.