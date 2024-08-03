Top track

Session 32

Le Perchoir
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Already back ! Le soleil s'est enfin posé sur Paris et l'été ne pouvait pas se passer tranquillement sans une soirée rooftop avec Session 32 !

Les plus grands fans de RnB sont demandés, les plus beaux outfits sont réquisitionnés et les meilleures vibes so...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Session 32.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ohthatglory, Cam

Venue

Le Perchoir

14 Rue Crespin Du Gast, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

