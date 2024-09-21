Top track

Sander van Doorn - Riff

Sander van Doorn [Extended Set]

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 21 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $29.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As a generation-defining artist that reshapes our perception of what dance music can be, Sander van Doorn is without a doubt one of the world’s most essential, influential and popular DJ/producers in dance music today. With three full-length albums, numero...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & EMW.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sander van Doorn

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

