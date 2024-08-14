DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Liner Notes: The 48 Record Bar Reading Series

48 Record Bar
Wed, 14 Aug, 6:00 pm
TalkPhiladelphia
$11.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for the August edition of Liner Notes! What to expect: Listening/conversation/readings from two poets/authors, hosted and curated by the poet Alina Pleskova, author of Toska.

This month's guests:

Katie Moulton is the author of Dead Dad Club: On G...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by 48 Record Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

48 Record Bar

48 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.