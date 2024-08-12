Top track

Ian McFarland - Plus One to Heaven

Monday Scaries

Sleepwalk
Mon, 12 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Senseless Optimism;

Senseless Optimism, the vessel for international artist Brittany, is quickly redefining the role of the singer/songwriter in the modern era. Her international perspective and deeply insightful lyricism have already made her a fan favor...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skinny Dippers, Ian McFarland

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

