Top track

Channel Tres & Walker & Royce - Controller

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Walker & Royce

The Music Yard
Fri, 6 Sept, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $21.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Channel Tres & Walker & Royce - Controller
Got a code?

About Walker & Royce

Sam Walker and Gavin Royce’s sound is defined by emotive melodies and subdued groove-laden basslines. Testament to the quality of their production is the list of selectors who play them out: Sasha, Solomon, Maceo Plex, Gorgon City and more have featured Wa Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Announcing - Walker & Royce set to headline The Music Yard on September 6th!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Walker & Royce

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

FAQs

FAQ

21+

Doors: 6pm

Bathrooms located in “The Studio” indoors behind stage

Encouraged to Uber, Lyft train (New Bern station) to venue

We serve our full Southbound food & beverage menu through both bars

Restrooms are located in the Studio venue located behind The Music Yard stage

Drink responsibly

No large bags

No pets

Enter through the South Blvd box office entrance

No outside food & beverage

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.