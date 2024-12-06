DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tracing Movement

Close-Up Cinema
Fri, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
FilmLondon
£14
About

Flux Projects is proud to present Tracing Movement, a series of six short films exploring the intersection of mark-making and dance.

Doors open: 6.30pm

Event run time: 1hr (7-8pm)

All ages
Presented by Flux Projects
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Close-Up Cinema

Sclater St, London E1 6HR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

