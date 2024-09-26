Top track

A Night of Rising Metal

Omeara
Thu, 26 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In association with the International Festival Forum, Desertscene London & Old Empire are pleased to be hosting a very special night showcasing some of the most exciting rising bands in the underground.

In conjunction with Catch 22, Doomstar Bookings, Nap...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Desertscene London & Old Empire, in association with IFF.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HELGA, My Diligence, NAKKEKNAEKKER and 1 more

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open8:00 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

