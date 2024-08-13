Top track

Masca - Unsure

Masca + Hamada + Unholy Bends

Supersonic
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... No Doubt, Marina and the Diamonds & Wolf Alice

MASCA
(Indie pop rock - Bristol, UK)
HAMADA
(Psych pop – Lille, FR)
UNHOLY BENDS
(Indie pop - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FIL...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Hamada, Masca

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

