DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kicking off Bath Pride weekend in style with one enormous party for everyone! DJ Jessica Jungle a.k.a. Joe will be spinning all your favourite Pride anthems, along with our usual megamix of guilty pleasures from the 80s, 90s, and 00s 🏳️🌈
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.