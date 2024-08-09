DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ICONS ONLY

Ridley Road Market Bar
Fri, 9 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
About

One of East London's longest Running and most iconic nights, Fridays at Ridley are always a vibe with ICONS ONLY.

A night dedicated to the icons of the dancefloor, playing Disco, 90's RnB, soul and pop, it's like the best house party but with bartenders!...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ridley Road Market Bar.

Venue

Ridley Road Market Bar

49 Ridley Road, Dalston, London, E8 2NP, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

