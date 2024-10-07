Top track

Public Service Broadcasting - A Candle Which Will Not Be Put Out - Live

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Public Service Broadcasting: Live Performance

Strange Brew
Mon, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From £22.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present a live performance from Public Service Broadcasting at Strange Brew. This unique event celebrates the release of the band's brand new album ' The Last Flight' released via So Recordings.

All ages, under 18's with a 21+ adult.
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Public Service Broadcasting

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

