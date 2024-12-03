Top track

Christina Alden & Alex Patterson - Hunter

Christina Alden + Alex Patterson

Norwich Arts Centre
Tue, 3 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With live drawing from Chris Riddell

“A milestone for contemporary folk songwriting” – Bright Young Folk

“A bright, lively collection of songs that plays so sweetly it evokes the sensation of a summer folk festival” – The Guardian

“Gorgeous harmonies an...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Lineup

Christina Alden & Alex Patterson

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

