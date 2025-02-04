Top track

The Libertines - Can't Stand Me Now

The Libertines

L'Olympia
Tue, 4 Feb 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €50.99

About

Interdit aux personnes de moins de 16 ans non accompagnées d’une personne majeure et ce sans remboursement possible. Seules les personnes mineures âgées de 14 à 16ans, pourront accéder à la salle à condition de fournir une autorisation parentale.

Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Libertines

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

