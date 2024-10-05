Top track

All Night

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Romare 3hr DJ Set

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 5 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJMargate
£17.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

All Night
Got a code?

About Romare

Taking his name from multidisciplinary collage artist Romare Bearden, London musician Romare takes a similar collage-like approach when creating his sample-heavy electronic sound – combining elements of ’70s fantasy cinema, pop synths, jazz melodies and ev Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

We are excited to announce Ninja Tune's Romare makes his much anticipated debut at Faith In Strangers in Margate on Saturday 5th October.

His unpredictable genre traversing sets have culminated in him playing some of the biggest festivals in the world and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right & Faith In Strangers.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Romare

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.