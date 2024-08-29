DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An unsung hip-hop veteran, Brooklyn's heavyweight lyricist is a must-see for any true rap fan.
A king of the golden-era rap scene, the lyrical Brooklynite made himself known on Nas' Illmatic with his unforgettable verse on “Life’s a B****”.
This was th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.