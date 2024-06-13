DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SE SOUNDS

Fox & Firkin
Thu, 13 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We proudly present a bi-monthly night celebrating the wonderful sounds of South East London. This roster focuses on the diverse array of rap music with five artists each bringing a fresh sound to the SE scene:

Deema: 

Heralded as one of the UK’s most exi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deema, Namani

Venue

Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.