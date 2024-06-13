DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We proudly present a bi-monthly night celebrating the wonderful sounds of South East London. This roster focuses on the diverse array of rap music with five artists each bringing a fresh sound to the SE scene:
Deema:
Heralded as one of the UK’s most exi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.