VRAELL

The Prince Albert, Brighton
Fri, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FORM Presents

VRAELL

(+ Special Guests)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
£
Vraell

The Prince Albert, Brighton

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

