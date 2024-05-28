Top track

Radio Free Alice - Paris is Gone

We Are So Young 31: Radio Free Alice, Annie-Dog, Ain't and Tooth

The Social
Tue, 28 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

We Are So Young 31

28.5.24. Free Entry. The Social

Radio Free Alice. Annie-Dog. Ain't. Tooth.

Our monthly clubnight returns for 2024. With the focus taken away from a 'headline band', So Young presents three of the bands they're most excited about right...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by So Young Magazine.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tooth, Ain't, Radio Free Alice

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

