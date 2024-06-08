Top track

Koncept x Safra Present: Koncept x Safra present: Ali Farahani (Pipe & Pochet), Caleesi & Sarah Kreis (Kater Blau)

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 8 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $33.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us on June 8th as we celebrate a beautiful summer night in LA with Ali Farahani (Pipe & Pochet) + Caleesi & Sarah Kreis (Kater Blau, Berlin).

THERE ARE NO REFUND UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES!

For VIP/Table Services please email info@innovationmotion.com...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Koncept.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alì Farahani, Caleesi and Sarah Kreis

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

