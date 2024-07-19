DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ally Vallya / Shifty Poles / More Money / Madame So!

The Victoria
Fri, 19 Jul, 7:00 pm
Boogie Satan's City tribe has to get together one more time for a summer night of a noise and intoxication, yeah baby!

FKN ELL is back with another assorted selection of the punky n psychy derivatives.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FKN ELL
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Madame So

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

