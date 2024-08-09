DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Prince Vs. Michael Dance Night

El Club Detroit
Fri, 9 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJDetroit
From $13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🎶 Get ready to groove to the greatest hits of two music legends at the ultimate dance showdown: Prince vs. Michael Jackson! 🕺 Join us on Friday, August 9th at the iconic El Club in Detroit, MI, for a night of pure musical magic as we pay tribute to the u...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Purple Rain Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

