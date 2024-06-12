Top track

Cowboy Beatdown

Prude Album Release Show

Songbyrd
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

People in my life / so beautiful — none of them have the right to be alone," goes the one-two punch in the chorus of Prude's "Cowboy Beatdown," songwriter Nick Bairatchnyi's signature rasp catching around a minor chord as he pleads. "When I call / pick up...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Prude

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

