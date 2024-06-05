DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Next Drag Superstar ALL STARS 2

Queen Of Hoxton
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ALL STARS IS HERE!

We have brought back the best of the best for a very special season of The Next Drag Superstar. Brand new game, new challenges and an ALL STAR cast, plus an exclusive behind the scenes being filmed each week and aired at superstar… So y...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

