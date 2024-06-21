DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Taylor Swift Tribute Boat Cruise NYC - Poet's Era

Pier 15
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $45.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us at Taylor Swift Tribute Party featuring the newest songs from the Tortured Poets Department!

Get ready to dance & sing like it's 1989 again! Gather your friends, don your best maritime attire, and join us for a celebration that blends the best of...

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
Pier 15

78 South St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

