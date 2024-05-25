Top track

Perc - Look What Your Love Has Done To Me (feat. Gazelle Twin)

RE/FORM Presents: Perc, Modus, & ENNNA

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
About

On Saturday, May 25th Presents: Perc, Modus, and ENNNA

Small clutch bags or wallets that do not exceed 6.5" x 5.5" AND Slingbags that do not exceed 12x6x12, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the venue along with a clear bag options (c...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by RE/FORM (6AM, Synthetik Minds, & Dirty Epic)
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Perc , Modus

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

