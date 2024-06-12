Top track

S. Fidelity - Love International Inc.

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jazztronica Beat Lounge

Alfie's
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

S. Fidelity - Love International Inc.
Got a code?

About

A delicious feast of live jazzy hip-hop and nu-waves grooves featuring top instrumentalists from the UK's vibrant nu- jazz scene. The Jazztronica beat lounge is the ultimate Wednesday night hang taking the audience on an epic sonic journey to compliment an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.