Joanna Sternberg

Hallé at St Michaels
Wed, 4 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22

About

Communion ONE presents
Joanna Sternberg

14+ with an adult 18+.
Presented by Communion.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joanna Sternberg

Venue

Hallé at St Michaels

36-38 George Leigh Street Ancoats Manchester M4 5DG
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

