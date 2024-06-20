Top track

Kathleen Hanna: In Conversation

Rough Trade East
Thu, 20 Jun, 6:00 pm
TalkLondon
About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an evening with Kathleen Hanna: trailblazing feminist icon, musician, outspoken women’s rights activist, and original rebel girl - to celebrate the release of her memoir' Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk',...

All ages
Lineup

Kathleen Hanna

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

