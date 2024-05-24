DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Y2K Party

POP Brixton
Fri, 24 May, 6:00 pm
Party
Free
About

Step back into everyone's favourite decade at POP on 24th May at our Y2K party!

Get ready to relive the glory days of the 2000s with a soundtrack curated by our DJs spinning the hottest hits of the decade. From iconic UK chart-toppers to indie anthems and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Concrete Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

POP Brixton

Brixton Station Rd, Brixton, London SW9 8PQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

