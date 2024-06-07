Top track

Coatie Pop - City Song

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Post-Techno NYC: Coatie Pop, CATA, HONG

Purgatory
Fri, 7 Jun, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Coatie Pop - City Song
Got a code?

About

Formerly known as Some Kinda Rave, Post-Techno NYC means business. Come for a night of hard groove, hard techno, trance, (whatever we might feel like really) and of course the new ‘genre’: Post-Techno. Celebrating Coatie Pop’s new single Cemetery Song with...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coatie Pop

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.