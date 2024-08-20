Top track

Drugdealer

Quartyard
Tue, 20 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is an all ages event at Quartyard - San Diego.

The third and most seasoned Drugdealer album, Hiding in Plain Sight, almost didn't happen at all. Frustrated and insecure with his own singing voice prior to the pandemic, Drugdealer founder and primary...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Soda.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drugdealer

Venue

Quartyard

1301 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

