Top track

Addison Shea - Car Wreck

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Addison Shea, Cherry Amoia, The London System

The Mint
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $10.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Addison Shea - Car Wreck
Got a code?

About

Addison Shea | At two years old, Addison Shea asked her parents to throw her a Beatles-themed birthday party—that’s how early she became enamored with music. By adolescence, she’d already taught herself to play several instruments by ear. In her words, not...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cherry Amoia, Addison Shea, The London System

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.