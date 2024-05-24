Top track

killusonline - A Million Fleeting Thoughts

killusonline, Gnaw, Identity Crisis, Adomania

Cloudland Theater
Fri, 24 May, 6:30 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12

About

killusonline evades categorization. At this point, the hip-hop-turned-hardcore project is well-known within the more adventurous pockets of Minneapolis' growing underground scene—even gaining some mainstream accolades for their unique sound and electric li...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Cloudland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gnaw, killusonline

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

