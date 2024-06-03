DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sophia Chablau e Uma Enorme Perda de Tempo

Musicbox Lisboa
Mon, 3 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A banda paulistana Sophia Chablau e Uma Enorme Perda de Tempo nasceu em 2019 e em 2021 lançou pelo Selo RISCO (Tim Bernardes, Luiza Lian) seu disco de estreia homônimo, produzido pelo multiartista carioca Ana Frango Elétrico (indicação ao Grammy Latino). O...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sophia Chablau e Uma Enorme Perda de Tempo

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

