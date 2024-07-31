Top track

Lianne La Havas - Bittersweet

Lianne La Havas

St. Ann & The Holy Trinity
Wed, 31 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
From $73.50

About

Lianne La Havas live at St. Ann Holy & Trinity

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Move Forward Music.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lianne La Havas

Venue

St. Ann & The Holy Trinity

157 Montague Street, Brooklyn, New York 11201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

