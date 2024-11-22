DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Skids formed in 1977 in their hometown of Dunfermline, Scotland by Richard Jobson, Stuart Adamson, Bill Simpson, & Tom Kellichan. After releasing an independent single the band were played by BBC Radio One's John Peel, supported The Clash in concert an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.