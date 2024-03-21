Top track

The Silhouettes Project

KOKO
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.42

About

This is a 14+ event (Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult 18+)

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

The Silhouettes Project

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

