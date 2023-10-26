Top track

NY vs LA Afters... Raising funds for PCRF

Secret location DTLA
Thu, 26 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
About

This Thursday... Start your Halloweekend right

Spiral into the early morning, all to raise crucial funds for the PCRF, which provides medical aid to displaced children all around Gaza.

New York and LA's top DJs go head to head until 5am.

The official af...

Presented by Club Cringe.

Lineup

1
Frost Children, Ah Mer Ah Su, DJ Trick and 1 more

Venue

Secret location DTLA

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

