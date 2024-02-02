DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Harsh Symmetry

MOTH Club
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After their stunning London debut at The Shacklewell Arms earlier this year, Night Terrors are bringing back Californian darkwave project HARSH SYMMETRY. This next performance will be at Hackney's MOTH CLUB in February 2024.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Night Terrors.

Harsh Symmetry

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

