Black Noodles

Seguin Sound
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Les Black Noodles débarquent au Seguin Sound pour une soirée rock électrisante ! Ce groupe vibrant est prêt à enflammer la scène avec leur répertoire pop/rock, reprenant des classiques français et anglais depuis Depeche Mode jusqu'à Imagine Dragons, en pas...

Présenté par BCB (seguin sound).

Venue

Seguin Sound

1, Parvis de l'Île Seguin, 92100, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Doors open9:00 pm

