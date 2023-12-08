Top track

The Manor

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rachael Cohen Quintet feat. Mark Kavuma

Ladbroke Hall
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Manor
Got a code?

About

Rachael Cohen is highly regarded as one the leading saxophonists on the London Jazz scene, working with a huge variety of musicians from all corners of the globe – most recently with the New York supergroup ARTEMIS. She holds a long-standing residency at t...

Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rachael Cohen

Venue

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.