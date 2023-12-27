DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wade N' the Water Ent Presents: The Brothas

Icehouse
Wed, 27 Dec, 8:30 pm
From $26.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
8:30PM DOORS // 9PM SHOWTIME // $20 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $30 PREMIER BALCONY SEATING (+ fees) // $25 AT THE DOOR

Wade 'N The Water Entertainment Presents:

"The Brothas" — A stand-up comedy showcase featuring Comrade Tripp, Brandon Riddley, Ashinafie Abe...

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

