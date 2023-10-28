DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sumosui

Malanga Café
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sumosui es un dj de New Zealand, actualmente residente en Portugal, desde donde nos visita. Con una amplísima experiencia, Sumosui ha pinchado en cabina de los cinco continentes, pasando por los clubs y festivales más respetados de lugares como Bali, Berlí...

Organizado por Malanga Café.

Lineup

Venue

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

