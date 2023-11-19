DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
AÉROBIC, DANCEFLOOR, SMOOTHIES et BOULES DISCO, les Heures Joyeuses c'est le nouveau rendez-vous matinal survitaminé pour transpirer des paillettes et faire le plein d’endorphines naturelles.
Les Dimanche 12, 19 et 26 NOVEMBRE, de 10h à midi à la FELICI...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.