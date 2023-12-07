DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rebel Rebel pres. Craig Richards

Cieloterra
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Per il terzo appuntamento della stagione invernale diamo il benvenuto a Craig Richards.

Artista unico, resident e direttore artistico del Fabric, collezionista di vinili, DJ, ideatore e

organizzatore del Houghton festival, Richards ha le mani in pasta in...

Craig Richards

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

