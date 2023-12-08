Top track

Giorgio Canali & Rossofuoco - La solita tempesta

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giorgio Canali & Rossofuoco @ Latteria Molloy

Latteria Molloy
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsBrescia
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Giorgio Canali & Rossofuoco - La solita tempesta
Got a code?

About

A distanza di tre anni dall’ultimo capitolo discografico “Venti”, Giorgio Canali torna con un brano dal sound ruvido e coinvolgente capace di mettere in risalto tutte le qualità della sua scrittura. “C’era ancora il sole” è il nuovo singolo e videoclip di...

Presentato da Latteria Molloy.

Lineup

Giorgio Canali & Rossofuoco

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.