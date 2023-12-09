DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AZUCAR BABY Latin & Reggaeton Party @ Baby Brasa

Baby Brasa
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Azucar Baby is a new concept in the heart of West Village where vibrant rhythms meet chic ambiance for a night of music, dance and azucar energy.

No lo pienses dos veces! Playing Reggaeton & more all night!

Arrive Early for Dinner & Stay Late for Drinks....

This is a 21+ event (no photos of ID accepted).
Presented by Perreo Parrty.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Baby Brasa

173 7th Avenue South, New York City, New York 10014, United States
Doors open10:30 pm

