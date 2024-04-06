Top track

Happy Mondays - Hallelujah - Club Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Adored: Happy Mondays After Party

The George Tavern
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Happy Mondays - Hallelujah - Club Mix
Got a code?

About

Call The Cops!

Happy Mondays, Inpiral Carpets and Stereo MCs are 2 minutes down the road. Join us straight after the gig for a night of Madchester/Baggy mayhem

Our DJs will be spinning all the biggest Madchester/Baggy/Hacienda era/Acid House hits to keep...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Adored

Lineup

Ross B (Adored)

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.