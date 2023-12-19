DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Good Luck Vinyl Club Presents
A listening session of the 1989 album Disintegration by The Cure, we will travel through lush layers of synthesizers and shimmering guitars, topped by Robert Smith and his melancholic voice, bridging the gap between goth and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.