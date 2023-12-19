Top track

A Listening Session of Disintegration by The Cure

The Social List
Tue, 19 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLong Beach
Selling fast
$17

About

Good Luck Vinyl Club Presents

A listening session of the 1989 album Disintegration by The Cure, we will travel through lush layers of synthesizers and shimmering guitars, topped by Robert Smith and his melancholic voice, bridging the gap between goth and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Good Luck Vinyl Club.

Lineup

DJ Dolomedes, The Cure

Venue

The Social List

2105 East 4th Street, Long Beach, California 90814, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

